Sporting weekend in pictures

England came from behind to beat Belgium and move top of their Nations League group as international football took centre stage in the sporting calendar.

Gareth Southgate’s side showed guile rather than style at Wembley, but also enjoyed their fair share of luck, Marcus Rashford celebrated his MBE with the equaliser from the penalty spot before Mason Mount’s deflected effort earned England a 2-1 victory.

Stephen Kenny’s wait for his first win as Republic of Ireland manager continued after his 10-man coronavirus-hit side were held to a 0-0 draw by Wales in Dublin.

Rafael Nadal demolished Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win a 13th French Open title and take his place alongside Roger Federer at the summit of men’s tennis with 20 grand slam crowns.

Lewis Hamilton made history after matching Michael Schumacher’s Formula One victory record by winning the Eifel Grand Prix.

Exeter and Wasps booked their places in the Premiership final, with convincing victories over Bath and Bristol respectively.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s action in pictures.

Harry Kane rues a missed header during England's Nations League win over Belgium - (Copyright PA Wire)

Referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos shows a red card to Ireland’s James McClean - (Copyright PA Wire)

Scotland’s Lyndon Dykes scores his side’s first goal against Slovakia - (Copyright PA Wire)

Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis and Austria’s captain Julian Baumgartlinger battled for the ball as Austria won 1-0 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Rafael Nadal collapses to the ground after winning his 13th French Open - (Copyright AP)

Hamilton claimed the 91st win of his career at the Nurburgring in Germany - (Copyright AP)

Jimmy Gopperth takes a penalty as his Wasps beat Bristol 47-24 to reach their first Premiership final for three years - (Copyright PA Wire)

crush Bath 35-6 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-May scores her side’s fourth goal during their 5-0 win at Brighton - (Copyright PA Wire)

Tyrell Hatton claimed his fifth European Tour title when he won the BMW PGA Championship to break into the world's top 10 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Iga Swiatek beat Sofia Kenin to become the first Polish player to win a grand slam singles title, and she did so without dropping a set - (Copyright AP)