Sporting weekend in pictures

5:00am, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Manchester United and Liverpool were at sixes and sevens on another crazy goals-filled weekend in the Premier League.

United were hit for six by Tottenham as Spurs boss Jose Mourinho enjoyed a remarkable return to Old Trafford.

If that was not enough of a shock, Premier League champions Liverpool then shipped even more goals in an extraordinary 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s Villa still have a 100 per cent record after three matches, but it is Everton who top the table after winning their opening four games.

There was chaos in Italy as Napoli, having had two players testing positive for coronavirus, failed to turn up for a league fixture at Juventus, as Serie A league officials had demanded.

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata was a shock winner of the London Marathon and Salford Red Devils ended over 50 years of hurt to make Rugby League’s Challenge Cup final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend’s action in pictures.

