The Premier League was engulfed by another bout of controversy as managers, players and fans alike were left questioning the handball rule after an eventful weekend.

Decisions at Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Brom and Tottenham highlighted a debate which is growing increasingly heated.

The atmosphere inside the Manchester City dressing room may have been equally toxic after Pep Guardiola’s men were beaten 5-2 by Leicester on their own pitch.

Away from football, Exeter powered their way to a first Heineken Champions Cup final with a 28-18 victory over Toulouse, while reigning champions Saracens fell at the penultimate hurdle with a 19-15 defeat at the hands of Racing 92 in Paris.

Valtteri Bottas secured victory at the Russian Grand Prix on a day when world champion Lewis Hamilton’s hopes were dashed by a 10-second penalty.

Essex lifted the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy after a draw with Somerset, while England’s women cinched a Twenty20 series victory over the West Indies.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Crystal Palace’s Joel Ward (right) sits dejected after the defeat by Everton - (Copyright PA Wire)

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates with Nemanja Matic after his last-gasp winner from the spot at Brighton - (Copyright PA Wire)

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg approaches referee Peter Bankes after a dramatic conclusion to the 1-1 draw with Newcastle - (Copyright PA Wire)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on in disbelief during his side's 5-2 home defeat by Leicester - (Copyright PA Wire)

West Brom’s Semi Ajayi (left) and Darnell Furlong show their disappointment on the final whistle in their 3-3 draw with Chelsea - (Copyright PA Wire)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored both Juventus goals in a 2-2 Serie A draw at Roma - (Copyright AP)

Exeter celebrate their fourth try against Toulouse - (Copyright PA Wire)

Essex celebrate after winning the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord’s - (Copyright PA Wire)

England skipper Heather Knight (right) and Sarah Glenn celebrate victory over the West Indies at Derby - (Copyright PA Wire)

Andy Murray leaves the court after losing 1-6, 3-6, 2-6 to Stan Wawrinka in the first round at the French Open - (Copyright AP)

Victoria Azarenka walks out of a near-empty Suzanne Lenglen Court after her French Open first round match against Danka Kovinic is suspended because of the weather - (Copyright AP)

Russia F1 GP Auto Racing - (Copyright AP)