The Premier League was back with a bang this weekend as Liverpool launched their title defence with a thrilling 4-3 win against Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s newly-promoted Leeds helped serve up an opening-day treat at Anfield, where they were making their first top-flight appearance in 16 years.

Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle all secured opening wins on Saturday, while on Sunday, Leicester launched their 2020/21 campaign with victory at West Brom and Everton won at Tottenham for the first time since 2008.

Dominic Thiem secured his first Grand Slam title by beating Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in New York.

Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Tuscan Grand Prix to move within a single triumph of Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record and Tadej Pogacar won stage 15 of the Tour de France by edging out Primoz Roglic in a sprint finish.

England clinched an unlikely 24-run win against Australia, who collapsed from 144 for two to 207 all out at Old Trafford, to level the One-Day International series at 1-1.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Virgil van Dijk's towering first-half header put Liverpool 2-1 ahead against Leeds - (Copyright PA Wire)

Leeds show their unity before kick-off at Anfield where they hit back to equalise three times before Salah's late penalty winner - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Premier League continues to show its support for the Black Lives Matter movement - (Copyright PA Wire)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal's third goal in his side's 3-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage - (Copyright PA Wire)

Jeff Hendrick, second right, scores Newcastle's game-clinching second goal at West Ham - (Copyright PA Wire)

The goalposts are disinfected at half time during Crystal Palace's home victory against Southampton - (Copyright PA Wire)

Wilfried Zaha, right, beats Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, left, to score the only goal of the game at Selhurst Park - (Copyright PA Wire)

Jamie Vardy, right, scored twice from the penalty spot on Sunday in Leicester's 3-0 win at newly-promoted West Brom - (Copyright PA Wire)

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, centre, sealed Everton's first win at Tottenham since 2008 with this thumping - (Copyright PA Wire)

US Open Tennis - (Copyright AP)

England’s Jos Buttler stumps Australia’s Alex Carey to seal a 24-run win and level the One-Day International series at 1-1. The decider is at Old Trafford on Wednesday - (Copyright PA Wire)

Bethany England, third left, scores Chelsea Women’s sixth goal in Sunday's 9-0 win against Bristol City Women. Arsenal Women won 9-1 at 10-player West Ham Women on Saturday - (Copyright PA Wire)

Lewis Hamilton takes the chequered flag at Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix to move to within one win of Michael Schumacher's record and extend his lead in the standings - (Copyright AP)

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, right, edges out fellow Slovenian and yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic in a sprint finish at the end of stage 15 at the Tour de France - (Copyright AP)

Magical, ridden by Seamus Heffernan, right, beats Ghaiyyath to win the Irish Champion Stakes at the Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown - (Copyright PA Wire)

Ryan Day made a maximum 147 break on the opening day of snooker's Championship League at Milton Keynes - (Copyright PA Archive)