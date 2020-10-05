Southend swoop for winger Ashley Nathaniel-George
10:24am, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Southend have signed winger Ashley Nathaniel-George on a permanent transfer from League Two rivals Crawley.
The 25-year-old joins Mark Molesley’s Shrimpers after two seasons with his former club, making 57 appearances and scoring 11 goals during that time.
“I wanted a change of scenery and to play more and hopefully I can do that here,” the former Arsenal youth player said on the Southend website.
“I’ve spoken to the gaffer and he’s told me what he wants to achieve, how he wants to achieve it, playing good football and I think part of my game is to play football the right way.”