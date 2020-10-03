Southend ‘on the right track’ after breaking their duck

Southend boss Mark Molesley felt his men were improving week in week out after a late goal from Nathan Ralph gave them their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Crawley.

Striker Ashley Nadesan fired the Reds ahead mid-way through the first half with his second goal of the season, but Southend kept battling and Ralph rescued a point by volleying in a fine cross by Terrell Egbri.

Molesley felt his side richly deserved a point and believes there are many positive signs despite their challenging start to the season.

Southend, now off the bottom of the table, began the League Two campaign with three successive defeats and Molesey said: “The most pleasing aspect is the improvement I am seeing week in week out.

“The boys’ attitude was first class, we really deserved something out of it.

“Crawley are one of the form teams, they have been transformed by John Yems, but we showed we are on the right track.”

Molesley had special praise for defender Harry Lennon, who played for 75 minutes after postponing an operation to his calf.

Enthused Molesley: “Harry was magnificent for us. He played through the pain barrier and made a big statement.

“We are on an ongoing journey but we are making steady improvement.”

Crawley head coach Yems said his players were aware that they had to do better after missing the chance of making it three wins in a row.

Yems could not hide his disappointment afterwards and said: “No-one underestimates Southend, but it was not a Crawley performance.

“We haven’t got beat and it is another point away from relegation, but the lads know they have to do better. That said, Southend made it hard for us.

“We are far from being a good side and that standard is not acceptable.”

Yems, whose side have not lost at home in the league for nine months, believes a change of attitude in some respects can help push them on.

He added: “You have got to think big if you want to be successful.

“At 1-0 we had the chance, but we have to be ruthless.

“We praised them (after the win at Oldham) but it is about the next game and that is why we are at this level. We have to do better.”