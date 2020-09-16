Southend given extra time to clear tax debts

Soccer – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Southend United v Hull City – Roots Hall
Soccer – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Southend United v Hull City – Roots Hall
By NewsChain Sport
12:36pm, Wed 16 Sep 2020
A judge has adjourned a bid to wind up Southend in the hope that bosses at the Sky Bet League Two club can clear tax debts.

Judge Sebastian Prentis considered the Shrimpers’ case at a remote hearing in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday.

Bosses at HM Revenue and Customs had applied for a winding-up petition.

But a lawyer representing tax officials said debts had been reduced and asked the judge to adjourn the application to give bosses time to pay.

The case is expected to be reconsidered in a few weeks.

Southend had featured at a hearing in March, when another judge agreed to an adjournment.

