Southend complete double signing of Alan McCormack and Simeon Akinola

Southend have signed midfielder Alan McCormack and striker Simeon Akinola as they look to bounce back from their season-opening hammering against Harrogate.

McCormack returns for a second spell at the club, 10 years after leaving, and is desperate to help them secure promotion back to League One – having achieved that goal last season with Northampton.

The former Brentford and Luton player, now 36, told Southend’s website: “It doesn’t feel like I’ve been away. I loved my time at this club beforehand.

“I spoke to the manager on Tuesday evening and instantly the way he described things I got a really good feeling.

“It’s a project he’s embarking on and he wanted me to be part of it. At my age and the youthfulness of the squad, I felt like I could be a real asset.

“The club unfortunately came down a level last year, so that challenge of trying to get straight back up is a great one to have.

“I’m a winner by nature, I hate losing. Come Saturday at three o’clock I’ll tend to raise up an extra 10-20 per cent and that will be the same this year.”

Akinola is hoping the Shrimpers can “kick on this season and do something special” after joining the club on an initial two-year deal.

The 28-year-old scored 17 goals for National League side Barnet last term and is now relishing the chance to play in the English Football League once again.

“I’m here and I’m really hungry to prove myself, for myself if nothing else,” Akinola told the club’s website. “I like to get the fans off their seats and I really hope we can do something special.

“League Two is a league I know and am familiar with (from Barnet), so I’m hoping that will help me do well.

“Southend is a massive club. I had a conversation with the gaffer and he didn’t really have to sell it to me.

“Hopefully we can kick on this season and do something special.”