Southend bring in Barnsley winger Jordan Green on loan

By NewsChain Sport
12:20pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Southend have signed winger Jordan Green on a six-month loan from Barnsley.

The 25-year-old worked with new Blues boss Mark Molesley at Bournemouth and becomes his first signing since succeeding Sol Campbell at Roots Hall.

Green told Southend’s official website: “I just want to get going and I’m excited to start playing under the gaffer. He knows what I’m good at.

“He was a big factor in my decision to come here and I’m just ready to work hard.”

Molesley said: “He’s no stranger to me. Bournemouth took him out of non-league so I think that shows his mentality.

“I think he’s going to be really exciting for Southend fans to watch and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

