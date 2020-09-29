Southampton defender Tommy O’Connor moves to Gillingham on loan
Gillingham have signed Southampton defender Tommy O’Connor on loan for a second time.
The versatile 21-year-old made 32 appearances for the Gills last season and told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to be back, I had a good season in 2019-20 and it was just unfortunate it was cut short (by the coronavirus pandemic) as we were doing well.
“I enjoyed my spell; the manager wanted me back, I know a few of the lads and I know the area so everything about it just came together.”
Manager Steve Evans added: “I have been talking to Southampton and Tommy all summer and I was always confident if the lad was going out on loan we would be his preferred choice.
“Our supporters know how talented he is. He can play anywhere on the left side of the pitch, has great energy and as a kid himself he will fit in very comfortably with the youth we now have in our squad.”