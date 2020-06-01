South Africa star Zanele Vimbela aims for gold at 2023 Netball World Cup
South African defender Zanele Vimbela has revealed she is aiming for a gold medal at the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
The 31 year-old was part of the squad that finished fourth in last year’s World Cup when they lost to England in the bronze medal play-off.
But now with the next World Cup on home turf Vimbela is even more determined to get her hands on a gold medal.
She told Sky Sports: "It's important for us to go out and do well in a home World Cup, particularly in front of our crowd, because we want nothing less than a gold medal - a trophy - and we're going to have to put in the work for it.
“All of the teams are going to be going for that top spot, so we're really going to have our work cut out for ourselves. We'll just have to continue working hard for that.
“The World Cup is a really big event to bring to South Africa.”