Sottsass heading to stud after Arc success
Sottsass has been retired following his victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, according to reports in France.
The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained four-year-old was third in the European middle-distance championship 12 months ago and bettered that on Sunday, emerging victorious from In Swoop and Persian King, with Enable back in sixth place.
Rouget admitted after the race he did not know if his star would be seen again, and Jour de Galop reported on Twitter on Monday evening that the Siyouni colt – in whom Coolmore purchased a 50 per cent share in January – would not run at the Breeders’ Cup and had indeed been retired.
Rouget’s charge won six of his 12 career outings, including last year’s French Derby and the Prix Ganay in June this year, with his three top-level wins all coming in the hands of Cristian Demuro.
He travelled to Ireland in September, where he was fourth to Magical in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, ridden on that occasion by Colin Keane.
The departure of Sottsass after the Arc mirrors that of last year’s winner, Waldgeist.