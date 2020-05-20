Son Heung-min returns to training following military duty as Dele Alli also makes comeback after robbery
Tottenham and England forward Dele Alli returned to training for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown as players began preparing for the resumption of the Premier League.
Alli was pictured riding into Spurs’ training ground less than a week after he was the victim of a horrific robbery at his home.
Among the Tottenham stars joining Alli was South Korean forward Son Heung-min, who posted a photo of himself back at the Enfield Training Centre.
Son has recently returned from his home country where he had to complete his three weeks mandatory military service.
The 27 year-old initially had to enlist in the military for two years, but that was dramatically reduced when he led the national team to victory at the 2018 Asian Games.
The Premier League has not yet set a confirmed return date but it is expected matches will resume on either June 19 or June 26.
Tottenham currently sit eighth in the table, seven points off a Champions League place with nine games remaining.
Just days prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the north London side were eliminated from Europe after defeat to RB Leipzig in the round of 16.