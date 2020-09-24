Solihull Moors striker Jake Beesley signs for Rochdale

Jake Beesley (left) has joined Rochdale
Jake Beesley (left) has joined Rochdale - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:36pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Rochdale have signed striker Jake Beesley from non-league Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who started his career at Chesterfield and has also played for Salford, Boston and Bradford Park Avenue, has agreed a three-year deal.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Beesley told the club website.

“The move first came about a few weeks ago and since I first heard about it, I really wanted to come here and try to better myself in League One.

“I’m buzzing to meet the lads to get forming relationships and partnerships as quickly as possible.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Rochdale

PA