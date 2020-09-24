Solihull Moors striker Jake Beesley signs for Rochdale
14:36pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Rochdale have signed striker Jake Beesley from non-league Solihull Moors for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old, who started his career at Chesterfield and has also played for Salford, Boston and Bradford Park Avenue, has agreed a three-year deal.
“I’m delighted to be here,” Beesley told the club website.
“The move first came about a few weeks ago and since I first heard about it, I really wanted to come here and try to better myself in League One.
“I’m buzzing to meet the lads to get forming relationships and partnerships as quickly as possible.”