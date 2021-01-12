Sol Bamba receives messages of support – Tuesday’s sporting social

Declan Rice (left), Yaya Toure and Sol Bamba
By NewsChain Sport
18:04pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Football

Sol Bamba’s fellow professionals sent the Cardiff defender their best wishes and support.

When in Paris…

Liverpool marked 12 years since signing Daniel Agger.

West Ham reflected on Declan Rice’s first goal for the club, on this day two years ago.

Pedro looked back on 13 years since his professional debut.

Aston Villa remember Graham Taylor.

Practice makes perfect for Sergio Ramos.

Cricket

Jason Roy was having fun in Australia.

Joe Root was excited to return to the field.

Back to business for Ben Stokes.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean gave a positive update on his progress.

Mercedes celebrated the 49th birthday of team principal Toto Wolff.

Fernando Alonso was enjoying the snow.

Tennis

Serena Williams delivered a tennis lesson.

Rowing

James Cracknell was debating the staging of the Tokyo Olympics.

