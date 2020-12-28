Snow scenes and Dawid Malan makes Big Bash debut – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:26pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 28.

Football

Wolves were snowed under.

Edinson Cavani played sweeper.

Jordan Henderson tried to get over Liverpool’s draw with West Brom.

Former Russia and Hull boss Leonid Slutsky showed off his voice and his dance moves.

Another award for Cristiano Ronaldo.

What a save!

James Maddison cheered on the Foxes from afar.

Cricket

The definition of playing through the pain.

England’s Dawid Malan reflected on his Big Bash League debut.

Humble pie was on the menu for Michael Vaughan.

Top bombing.

Great effort!

Danni Wyatt’s dog was loving the cold weather.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean offered an update on the burns he suffered in Bahrain last month.

Darts

MVG raced into the fourth round.

Mervyn King was at his cheeky best after a dominant display.

The Jackpot is out of the World Championship and missed out on snow too.

