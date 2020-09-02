Snakebite too hot for Michael van Gerwen, while Glen Durrant rallies for a draw

Peter Wright won 8-1 against Michael Van Gerwen on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA).
Peter Wright won 8-1 against Michael Van Gerwen on Wednesday (Steven Paston/PA). - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
22:41pm, Wed 02 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

World champion Peter Wright thrashed Michael van Gerwen on night 13 of the Unibet Premier League, while table-topper Glen Durrant rescued a draw against Michael Smith.

‘Snakebite’ is up into the play-off places after defeating defending title-holder Van Gerwen 8-1 at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena, with the Dutchman slipping out, now lying fifth.

Earlier, Smith had looked set for victory before Durrant came back from 7-2 down to level their match at 7-7.

Durrant is now three points clear of second-placed Gary Anderson, who emerged with an 8-6 victory from a fine contest against Daryl Gurney which saw them produce 12 180s between them.

Nathan Aspinall is up to third after beating Gerwyn Price 8-6 in Wednesday evening’s final match.

There are three more nights of league phase action to play.

Sign up to our newsletter

Darts

Milton Keynes

PA