Snakebite too hot for Michael van Gerwen, while Glen Durrant rallies for a draw
World champion Peter Wright thrashed Michael van Gerwen on night 13 of the Unibet Premier League, while table-topper Glen Durrant rescued a draw against Michael Smith.
‘Snakebite’ is up into the play-off places after defeating defending title-holder Van Gerwen 8-1 at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena, with the Dutchman slipping out, now lying fifth.
Earlier, Smith had looked set for victory before Durrant came back from 7-2 down to level their match at 7-7.
Durrant is now three points clear of second-placed Gary Anderson, who emerged with an 8-6 victory from a fine contest against Daryl Gurney which saw them produce 12 180s between them.
Nathan Aspinall is up to third after beating Gerwyn Price 8-6 in Wednesday evening’s final match.
There are three more nights of league phase action to play.