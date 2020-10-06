Smalling returns to Roma with late deals celebrated – Tuesday’s sporting social

Chris Smalling bid a fond farewell to Manchester United as he returned to Roma
By NewsChain Sport
18:12pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.

Football

Chris Smalling bid a fond arrivederci to Manchester United.

And is delighted to have returned to Rome.

Fulham, Arsenal and Southampton were feeling pleased with themselves after their respective late-night transfer dealings.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was raring to go.

Dele Alli and Kalvin Phillips were speaking out in honour of Black History Month.

Mesut Ozil offered to pay the full wages of Arsenal’s Gunnersaurus.

England reflected on THAT free-kick from David Beckham on this day in 2001.

Cesar Azpilicueta enjoyed a sushi lunch.

Manchester United shared a picture of when a young Amad Diallo met future team-mate Paul Pogba.

Tottenham’s new striker Carlos Vinicius was feeling positive.

Hal Robson-Kanu was nursing a broken arm.

Michail Antonio was sorry to see Jack Wilshere go.

Erik Lamela went for a dip.

Arsenal Women inadvertently paid homage to the Village People.

Rugby union

Joe Marler was feeling mischievous.

Tennis

Nadia Podoroska was celebrating after becoming the first women’s qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals.

Cricket

Steve Smith showed off his newly acquired musical skills.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was ready to see the back of 2020.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was feeling wheelie cold.

Athletics

Usain Bolt was feeling reflective.

Boxing

Nicola Adams was in motivational mood.

