Slow start fails to hamper Make A Challenge

Make A Challenge made a swift return to action pay dividends by securing back-to-back Listed wins in the Abergwaun Stakes at Navan.

Denis Hogan’s charge hit the target at the Curragh last Saturday and reappearing just seven days later, he again took gold under Joe Doyle.

Sent off the 4-9 favourite in a contest saved over from Tipperary’s cancelled meeting on Thursday, Make A Challenge was not the best away but he travelled smoothly through the five-furlong heat before Doyle let him edge in front of Elzaamone inside the distance.

However, Shane Foley was stoking up Urban Beat to great effect on the stands side and he looked as though he might just poke his head in front approaching the line, only for Make A Challenge to push on again and win cosily by half a length. Schroders Mistake was third.

Make A Challenge is now set to step up to Group One level for the Flying Five Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend next month.

Doyle said: “He was as good as ever there. He got a bit upset in the stalls, he got the blindfold off and it resulted in him jumping a bit slow, but it made no odds in the end and I didn’t have to be too hard on him.

“That was to get a blow into him for the Flying Five, so it’s all systems go and we’re looking forward to it.

“The more rain the better for us. Hopefully we turn up on the day and I think we have a squeak.”