Slaven Bilic to ring the changes for West Brom’s clash with Harrogate
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is expected to make changes for the Carabao Cup visit of Harrogate.
Goalkeeper David Button could make his Albion debut with Ahmed Hegazi, Charlie Austin, Kamil Grosicki and Rekeem Harper all pushing to start.
Matt Phillips missed Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Leicester with a back injury but he could return to the squad to face the Sky Bet League Two newcomers.
Conor Townsend is recovering from an ankle injury and is unlikely to feature and striker Kenneth Zohore (calf) is out.
Harrogate have a fully-fit squad for the trip to The Hawthorns, with the exception of James Belshaw.
The goalkeeper is out with the thumb injury he suffered in pre-season and is not expected to return until the end of the month.
Simon Weaver’s side marked their first game in the EFL with a 4-0 win at Southend on Saturday.
The boss is expected to name a similar side to the one which won at Roots Hall.