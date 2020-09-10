Six signings in line to start but Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox has injury problems
New Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox could hand as many as six players their debuts against Newport.
Kevin Van Veen has been ruled out for up to three months after knee surgery, Olufela Olomola (hamstring) could be sidelined for eight weeks while fellow forward John McAtee remains in self-isolation having being in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.
The likes of Myles Hippolyte, Emmanuel Onariase and Bournemouth loanees Tyler Cordner and Frank Vincent are in contention, but midfielder Andy Dales sustained a dead leg in the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Lincoln and is doubtful.
Forward Devarn Green sustained a foot injury in that match, while full-back Jordan Clarke will not be ready despite returning to training.
On-loan Swansea defender Brandon Cooper is set for his league debut after joining this week.
Cooper played 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy defeat to Cheltenham just 24 hours after agreeing his move.
Manager Michael Flynn fielded a youthful side in midweek, handing debuts to 15-year-old Sonny Lewis and 17-year-olds Lewys Twamley, Ryan Hillier and Joe Woodiwiss but all may have to take a back seat at the weekend.
Defender Marvel Ekpiteta has joined Macclesfield after his contract was terminated by mutual consent this week.