Sir Mo Farah heading for I’m A Celebrity – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.

Athletics

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah is heading to Gwrych Castle in Wales for I’m a Celebrity, alongside the likes of showbiz star Shane Ritchie and Corrie’s Beverley Callard.

Mo will also be joined by Paralympic javelin champion Hollie Arnold MBE.

Football

After netting his first Manchester United goal on Saturday, Edinson Cavani was at one with nature.

Aston Villa’s Ahmed Elmohamady was still basking in the glory of their win at Arsenal.

While John McGinn hoped to keep the good times coming ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia.

Jamie Carragher has a new book.

The Lionesses looked back on a record-breaking day.

Steph Houghton received a sweet treat.

Remember Nani? He’s still pinging them in for Orlando.

Mesut Ozil is always ready.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan talked up young Australian talent ahead of new year’s Ashes.

KP has still got it.

A big miss for India in their tour of Australia.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone took part in the Women’s T20 Challenge final.

Motor Racing

Jenson Button took part in the British GT at Silverstone.

Tennis

Judy Murray shared some Monday wisdom.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep says she is “100 per cent recovered” after her positive Covid-19 test.

Golf

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia revealed the news that he will miss this year’s event due to a positive coronavirus test.

Dustin Johnson looked in good touch ahead of The Masters.

While Rory McIlroy was feeling peachy.

And Gary Lineker is delighted there is no club football while the Masters is on.

Augusta looks a picture.

Rugby Union

All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith showed some serious power.

Darts

Gerwyn Price celebrated winning the World Cup for Wales alongside Jonny Clayton.