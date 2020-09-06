Sir Mo Farah gutted while Steph Houghton celebrates – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Fresh from setting a new world record, Sir Mo Farah said he was gutted to be missing out on Soccer Aid.

Steph Houghton celebrated a successful start to the season for Manchester City.

Dani Ceballos was thrilled to pull an Arsenal shirt on again after he returned on loan.

Jay Rodriguez likes Burnley’s new look.

Wolves’ Diogo Jota was delighted after opening his Portugal account.

Lucas Digne celebrated three Nations League points for France.

Boxing

Tyson Fury showed off his new range of ‘Deontay Wilder face masks’…

Cricket

The ICC paid tribute to former England batsman Ian Bell, who announced his retirement on Saturday.

As did his Warwickshire team-mate and current England opener Dom Sibley.

England made an unusual review in their T20 International against Australia.

Formula One

Claire Williams gave her last pre-race talk after leaving her role as deputy team principal of Williams – and received a very special gift.

Former Williams development driver Susie Wolff thanked the Williams family.

Ferrari paid tribute to their absent supporters after another disappointing qualifying session for the Scuderia in Monza.

The lack of fans didn’t prevent the customary Italian flag fly past.

Max Verstappen was ready for the Italian Grand Prix.

And the race turned out to be a thriller as Pierre Gasly clinched his first Formula One win.

George Russell congratulated the winner.

Lewis Hamilton applauded dance group Diversity’s powerful performance on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Fernando Alonso will be back racing in blue on his return to Renault in 2021 after the French team announced they would racing as Alpine.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic said he was inspired after chatting to wheelchair player Gustavo Fernandez.

Felix Auger Aliassime is quick across the ground.

Alize Cornet made it through after Madison Keys retired hurt, but they all count!

Darts

Wayne Mardle praised all the players for their efforts in the rescheduled Premier League.

But five-time champion Michael van Gerwen was devastated after his shock exit.

And was ready for some time at home.