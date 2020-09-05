Simon Weaver proud as Harrogate stun Tranmere

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was thrilled with his players’ attitude after a marathon penalty shoot-out victory over Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Town captain Josh Falkingham eventually struck the winning penalty after Manny Monthe had skied his effort into the stands in sudden death.

Weaver said: “We could have made it a little bit simpler than going to the 10th penalty but it’s our first game as a Football League club.

“It was quite dramatic circumstances but I’m just delighted with the outcome. We played some really good stuff at times and we were on the front foot, especially from the start.

“I think we deserved the win overall.

“If anything we should have created more than we did. The end product in and around the box, we should have been a bit more ruthless – but it doesn’t knock any spots off what was a great performance.

“People always say that when teams step up into this league there’s a lack of consistency that shines through. But this is an opportunity for the players to show the talent they have. We’ve got a lot of pride about us.

“We’ve heard remarks already – what’s the name on the back of your shirt? I’ve never heard of you? We’ll get that all season.”

Tranmere took the lead with just over 25 minutes to play when a disastrous back-pass from Ryan Fallowfield went straight to James Vaughan, who rounded Joe Cracknell before blasting the ball into an empty net.

But five minutes later Town were level when the ball broke to Lloyd Kerry on the edge of the Rovers box and he drilled the ball home, taking the game into a penalty shoot-out, where the Yorkshiremen prevailed.

Rovers manager Mike Jackson said: “Obviously I’m disappointed to lose the game. I think I always try and look at it and be as honest as I can. First half it was a bit of a stalemate and a match up.

“They had a few crosses in our box. They weren’t good enough or smart enough with the ball. They kept turning it over.

“Harrogate play in a certain style which is hard to play against. There’s a lot of knockdowns and second balls. I don’t think we got on top of that as well as we should have done.

“At the start of the second half I thought we grew into it more. The front men had more of an effect on the game and we started to come into it more.

“We got the goal and then you’re looking to try and build on that and move forward but I don’t think wewent again.

“I still think there’s fitness levels that aren’t where they should be.”