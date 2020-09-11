Simon Weaver adds Dan Jones and Melvin Minter to his Harrogate ranks
Harrogate have announced the signings of defender Dan Jones on a season-long loan from Salford and goalkeeper Melvin Minter on a short-term deal.
Twenty-five-year-old Jones joined Salford in the summer of 2019 after leaving Barrow, who he then spent time back with on loan last season.
Minter, also 25, joins Simon Weaver’s squad having made more than 100 appearances in non-league, most recently playing for Kings Langley.
Both players are eligible for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two away clash with Southend, which will be Harrogate’s first match in the Football League.
Jones said in a club statement: “I’m over the moon to finally get the deal done.
“I want to play as many games as possible and help the lads as much as I can. I like to play left-20back as I like to get on the ball and get forward. I’m quite quick and like the battle of the one v one.”