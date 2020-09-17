Simeon Akinola signs for Southend
Simeon Akinola is hoping Southend can “kick on this season and do something special” after joining the club on an initial two-year deal.
The 28-year-old striker scored 17 goals for Barnet in the National League last term and is now relishing the chance to play in the English Football League once again.
“I’m here and I’m really hungry to prove myself for myself if nothing else,” Akinola told the Shrimpers’ website. “I like to get the fans off their seats and I really hope we can do something special.
“League Two is a league I know and am familiar with, so I’m hoping that will help me do well.
“Southend is a massive club. I had a conversation with the gaffer and he didn’t really have to sell it to me.
“Hopefully we can kick on this season and do something special.”