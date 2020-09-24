Simeon Akinola could make Southend debut against Morecambe
Simeon Akinola could be in line for his Southend debut against Morecambe.
The striker signed from Barnet last week but was not included at Carlisle on Saturday, when fellow newcomer Alan McCormack started and played for an hour.
Full-back Tom Clifford will hope to force his way into the starting line-up after returning from injury as a substitute at Brunton Park.
Fellow defender Harry Lennon has yet to feature this season as he builds his fitness following a calf injury.
Jake Turner could return in goal for Morecambe after he was ineligible for the 7-0 Carabao Cup hammering at the hands of his parent club Newcastle.
Midfielder Toumani Diagouraga was sent off in the first half of that game and will be suspended.
Yann Songo’o is one contender to replace him after the former Plymouth and Scunthorpe man joined the club last week. Left-back Liam Gibson could also come into the reckoning for a debut.
Cole Stockton returned to action after injury against the Magpies and fellow striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith is also back in training.