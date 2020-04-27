The 2020 British Grand Prix will take place behind closed doors in a bid to ensure all those involved remain safe, Silverstone announced on Monday.

A statement from organisers read: "We are unable to stage this year's British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone.

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the Government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible.”

“We have consistently said that should we find ourselves in this position we will support Formula 1 as they seek to find alternative ways to enable F1 racing to take place this year.

"Following this weekend's news from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, we are now working with them on the viability of an event behind closed doors."

Ticketholders have been sent an email outlining the option to either claim a full refund or transfer their booking to the 2021 Grand Prix.

It has also been announced that thousands of tickets will be gifted to NHS and key workers to thank them for their hard work in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Related videos

Further news regarding the Formula One season also came on Monday, with bosses announcing the cancellation of the French Grand Prix, meaning the season is currently due to start in Austria on July 5.

The French Grand Prix therefore becomes the 10th race of the season to be either cancelled or postponed, but it is still unclear what other races could be cancelled due to the virus.

Eric Boullier, managing director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet, said: "Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French State making it impossible to maintain our event.