Shrewsbury sign veteran striker Leon Clarke on free transfer

Shrewsbury have signed striker Leon Clarke on a free transfer.
Shrewsbury have signed striker Leon Clarke on a free transfer. - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
18:41pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Shrewsbury have signed striker Leon Clarke on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year deal after leaving Sheffield United in the summer.

His arrivals comes after Rekeil Pyke was ruled out for up to four months with a thigh injury.

“Leon is a player I know well,” Town boss Sam Ricketts told the club website. “He knows a few of the lads here already which is good for everyone. He came down and saw the facilities and was amazed at the set-up.

“He’s a great acquisition for the club. He’s got a vast goalscoring history and he played in the Premier League last season with Sheffield United. Before that, he helped Sheffield gain promotion in another successful season.

“He’s scored a number of goals at a high level and the most important thing for me was that he’s still got the desire and hunger to be successful – that’s vital for us. He also brings some aggression to the top line and we wanted a proven goalscorer to help us win games.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Shrewsbury

PA