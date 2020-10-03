Shrewsbury denied by stoppage-time equaliser from Jordan Graham
Jordan Graham scored deep into added time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Gillingham at Shrewsbury.
Graham smashed home from close range four minutes into stoppage time after Connor Ogilvie’s long throw caused chaos.
Shrewsbury had held the lead since the 12th minute when Brad Walker headed home from a Shaun Whalley corner.
Town had started well with Whalley forcing Jack Bonham into a fifth-minute save.
Vadaine Oliver fired wide at the near post after nine minutes, before Walker gave Town a deserved lead.
Lean Clarke headed wide 12 minutes later as Whalley continued to create chances.
Bonham had to be at his best to keep out Josh Vela’s fierce hit in the 29th minute as the Shrews pushed for a second.
Shrews substitute Josh Daniels fired wide just after the restart before Aaron Pierre had a goal-bound shot well blocked in the 51st minutes.
The Gills then stepped it up and Dominic Samuel’s effort was inadvertently blocked to safety by a team-mate.
And they were rewarded when Graham pounced after Zech Medley teed him up from Ogilvie’s throw.