Sheffield Wednesday sign Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
18:46pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Izzy Brown on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old, who won promotion from the Sky Bet Championship during a loan spell with Huddersfield in 2017, enjoyed a stint with Luton last season and has also turned out for West Brom, Rotherham, Brighton and Leeds in England.

Brown is the Owls’ third signing of the summer, joining Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Chey Dunkley.

