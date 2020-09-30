Sheffield Wednesday sign Callum Paterson from Championship rivals Cardiff
13:07pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
Sheffield Wednesday have signed Scotland international Callum Paterson from Sky Bet Championship rivals Cardiff for an undisclosed fee.
The versatile 25-year-old joins the Owls ahead of Saturday’s home game with QPR.
He becomes Garry Monk’s seventh signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Josh Windass, Izzy Brown, Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Elias Kachunga and Korede Adedoyin.
Details of his contract have not been revealed by Wednesday, who announced the transfer on their official website.
Paterson scored 21 goals in 106 games for Cardiff, having joined from Hearts in 2017.
He has represented his country 13 times and been included in Steve Clarke’s latest squad ahead of games against Israel, Slovakia and Czech Republic.