Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst heads back to Carlisle
Carlisle have re-signed goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan from Premier League club Sheffield United.
The 19-year-old will remain with the Sky Bet League Two club until January and provide cover for injured keeper Magnus Norman.
Dewhurst initially moved to Brunton Park in January of this year but failed to make a competitive appearance before the season was curtailed because of coronavirus.
Cumbrians boss Chris Beech told the club website: “The news that Magnus is going to miss the early part of the season isn’t great, but there was really then only one name we all suggested we pursue to come in, and that was Marcus Dewhurst.
“He’s been with us before, has an unbelievable attitude to his game and preparation and will, I’m sure, go on to have a great career.”
Dewhurst has already represented England at both under-17 and under-18 level.