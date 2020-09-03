Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies joins Luton on loan
Luton have signed Wales Under-21 international Rhys Norrington-Davies on a season-long loan from Sheffield United.
The 21-year-old left-back, who was previously on Swansea’s books, spent last season on loan at Rochdale and made 34 appearances for the League One outfit.
Norrington-Davies is Luton’s fourth signing of the summer, following Jordan Clark, Tom Lockyer and James Bree.
Luton manager Nathan Jones said on his club’s website: “Rhys is someone with a great pedigree from Swansea and Sheffield United, and is someone I’ve watched all through last season at Rochdale. We were well aware of him and really liked him, so when he became available we wanted to get him in.
“He had a really good season in League One playing in a few different positions, so he’s versatile, but we’ve brought him in as a left-back because the full-back positions are so important to us.”