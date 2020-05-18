Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs has revealed ‘the money is there’ for an exhibition bout against Mike Tyson.

‘Iron Mike’ recently confirmed he was returning to the ring for ‘four round exhibitions’ at the age of 53.

Both Briggs and Tyson were beaten by Britain's Lennox Lewis in their professional careers (PA Images)

And Briggs, 48, who has not fought since beating Emilio Ezequiel Zarate by first round knockout in May 2016, is hoping he will be able to step into the ring against Tyson for charity.

Speaking to Sirius XM, he said: "The money is there, the money is almost there, I can't say much more, I'll leave it at that.

This is for charity, this is exhibition, I want people to understand. We all know it's an exhibition and then we will see what's left in the tank.

"It's for charity, it will be fun, but this is Mike Tyson we are talking about. He naturally hits hard, so he might hit me and he might break my rib. We have to be fully prepared."

American Briggs finished his professional career with 60 victories, six defeats and one draw, while Tyson ended with a record of 50-6.

The biggest fights of Briggs' career came in defeat against Lennox Lewis in 1998 and Vitali Klitschko in 2010.

A number of former heavyweight boxers have said they are planning to make comebacks, with Tyson being joined by ex-pros Evander Holyfield and James Toney.

It is not yet known whether they would be granted boxing licenses given their age and inactivity in recent years.