Shale bidding for more Group One glory

Shale, winner of the Moyglare Stud Stakes, is one of 11 declared for the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The daughter of Galileo, trained by Donnacha O’Brien, landed the Curragh Group One by three-quarters of a length from Pretty Gorgeous.

The latter, trained by his brother, Joseph, renews rivalry as the pair will meet for a fourth time. The score is two-one in Shale’s favour.

Their father Aidan runs two, Mother Earth and Snowfall, who were both down the field in the Moyglare. Ryan Moore rides Shale.

Heading a strong home contingent are John Gosden’s unbeaten May Hill Stakes scorer Indigo Girl and the Clive Cox-trained Isabella Giles, winner of the Prestige and Rockfel Stakes.

Also for two-year-old fillies, is the Group Three Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes.

Joseph O’Brien’s Thinking Of You is the sole Irish raider in the seven-furlong contest, also to be ridden by Moore.

Roger Varian has declared both Nazuna, who was second to Isabella Giles, in the Rockfel over this course and distance, and Setarhe.

Saffron Beach was impressive on debut for Jane Chapple-Hyam - (Copyright PA Wire)

Richard Hannon is responsible for both Shine For You and Thank You Next while Jane Chapple-Hyam pitches her in her New Bay filly, Saffron Beach, who made a pleasing winning debut over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Zakouski, last seen winning a Group Two at Meydan in February, is among nine horses declared for the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes.

His trainer Charlie Appleby also has Glorious Journey while Andrew Balding has Foxtrot Lady and Happy Power, who both won Group Three prizes on their latest start.

Method gets the opportunity to redeem himself for a luckless run in the Middle Park Stakes when he lines up for the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes.

Method won his first two but then his saddle slipped in the Middle Park - (Copyright PA Wire)

Impressive winner of his first two races, Martyn Meade’s juvenile ran too free in the six-furlong Group One and his saddle slipped giving Frankie Dettori no chance to ride a race.

Method is among 11 in the Group Three as the Mehmas colt has his first run over the minimum trip.

William Haggas is triple handed with Angel Fairy, Award Scheme and Oti Ma Boati in the Darley Pride Stakes.

John Gosden has two interesting contenders in Franconia and Majestic Noor as 14 are set to go to post for the Group Three over a mile and a quarter.