Sergio Reguilon unlikely to be ready and Gareth Bale out for Spurs

Wales international Gareth Bale will miss Tottenham's Premier League clash with Newcastle - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:44pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Tottenham are unlikely to have Sergio Reguilon available to make his debut against Newcastle.

The left-back, who joined from Real Madrid last week, is training but Jose Mourinho said he is not match fit.

Gareth Bale (knee) is definitely out while Mourinho could make a host of changes following the club’s Europa League qualifying trip to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has decisions to make ahead of the trip south.

Full-back Jamal Lewis remains a doubt after suffering a nasty cut above his eye during Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Brighton, as does striker Allan Saint-Maximin following his premature exit from the same game with an ankle injury.

Defender Ciaran Clark is likely to miss out after damaging a thigh during Wednesday night’s 7-0 Carabao Cup demolition of League Two Morecambe, for which Bruce made nine changes.

Defender Fabian Schar is back in light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.

Provisional Tottenham squad: Lloris, Hart, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies,  Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Bergwign, Moura, Kane.

Provisional Newcastle squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Ritchie, Fraser, Atsu, Barlaser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

