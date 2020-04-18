Serena Williams dons Snow White outfit in latest TikTok video

Serena Williams has some fun whilst in self-isolation (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
13:59pm, Sat 18 Apr 2020
Serena Williams has swapped her tennis gear for a Snow White outfit in her latest TikTok video in self-isolation. 

The 23 grand-slam winner filmed the video in her kitchen, sharing it with her fans with the caption "Snow back." 

At the start of the video she says in a high-pitched voice "I'm back", before putting a plate of food in the microwave. 

She then says: "Speaking of backs, my dress doesn't fit in the back."

The clip, which she has also posted on Instagram, has seen over one million views. 

The 38 year-old, who is self-isolating with her husband Alexis Ohanian and two year-old daughter Alexis Olympia, posted a series on TikTok videos last month.