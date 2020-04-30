Ajax keeper Andre Onana is reportedly looking for a move away from the Eredivisie champions after five years with the Dutch side.

According to The Sun, Chelsea and Barcelona are both interested in bringing the Cameroonian to their clubs after his stellar performances in The Netherlands have caught their eye.

Onana was a part of the Ajax side that not only won the league last season but also got to the Champions League semi-finals, beating holders Real Madrid and Italian giants Juventus on their way there.

The Dutch football association have already announced the end of the current domestic season due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Onana will now be assessing his options and potentially looking for a move abroad.