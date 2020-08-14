Sean Maguire commits to Preston
Preston striker Sean Maguire has signed a two-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the club until 2023.
Maguire’s old deal was set to expire next summer but North End have moved quick to tie him down.
The 26-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in 96 appearances, told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely over the moon. I am heading into my fourth year at Preston North End.
“Last year was a bit disappointing in the way it ended – not making the play-offs – but I feel like this year can be our year with the players that we have.
“It was a very easy decision [to sign]. I have loved my last three years here at the club; playing out here at Deepdale and away from home with the following we take with us and the fans have made a massive impact on the decision I have made.”
Manager Alex Neil added: “Last season Sean probably didn’t score as many goals as he would have wanted, but I don’t think his goals were reflective of his performances.
“I thought there were some games where he was terrific for us. I thought Bristol City away at the end of the season he was excellent; I thought Wigan away he was excellent, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to kick himself on to another level this year.”