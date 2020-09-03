Sean Clare banned as Oxford host AFC Wimbledon
Sean Clare will have to wait longer for his Oxford debut as a one-match suspension rules out the new U’s signing from their Carabao Cup first round clash against AFC Wimbledon.
The 23-year-old was booked twice during Hearts’ Scottish Cup campaign and Oxford have confirmed a one-match ban is in effect this weekend.
Forward Joel Cooper is also unavailable as he is on Northern Ireland duty.
Jamie Hanson is the only injury-enforced absentee, with the midfielder set to miss the first month of the season because of a calf strain.
AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni will miss the trip to Oxford because of concussion.
As part of the protocol surrounding concussion-related injuries, the club say Rudoni cannot return to training until Tuesday at the earliest.
Ollie Palmer has joined full training this week for the first time since signing for the club following a groin injury, so he is in contention for a squad berth.
Midfielder Jaakko Oksanen will miss out as he has linked up with Finland Under-21s.