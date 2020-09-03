Scunthorpe sign German forward Kenan Dunnwald-Turan on two-year deal
11:54am, Thu 03 Sep 2020
Scunthorpe have signed German forward Kenan Dunnwald-Turan on a two-year contract.
The 24-year-old, who has been on trial with the club since last week, has played for the likes of MSV Duisburg II, TSG Sprockhovel and SC Fortuna Koln in his homeland.
Dunnwald-Turan also had a spell at Bristol Rovers during the 2017/18 season, which included spending time out on loan at Weston-super-Mare.
Iron manager Neil Cox said on the club’s website: “He’s big, strong and has good movement. He likes to get the ball into his feet in and around the box, and can go both ways and strike with both feet. I’m looking forward to working with him and think he’ll have a good season.”
The transfer is subject to international clearance and league ratification.