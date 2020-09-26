Scunthorpe earn first win under Neil Cox
Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox picked up his first win since his return to his hometown club as a blistering first-half finish from midfielder Jordan Hallam saw off Carlisle 1-0.
A misplaced pass in midfield from Jon Mellish had gifted Iron captain Alex Gilliead with possession, and his through-ball paved the way for Hallam’s ferocious strike.
Carlisle had wasted chances of their own before they fell behind, most notably when teenage loanee Ethan Walker went clean through only to be thwarted by a fine save from Rory Watson.
The agile Scunthorpe stopper was at his best again after the break when he flew high to claw a goalbound header from Mellish away from the top corner.
Wave after wave of attacks came from the away side but their misfiring afternoon was summed up late in the day.
Walker thought he had netted when he dropped his shoulder and pulled the trigger, but was left with his head in his hands as his effort somehow curled just the wrong side of the upright.