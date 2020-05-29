Scottish horse racing to return in June behind closed doors
9:21am, Fri 29 May 2020
Ayr racecourse is set to host the first meeting as Scottish horse racing returns next month behind closed doors.
Scottish Racing is in talks with the government about resuming the sport, as the British Horseracing Authority has lined up 24 meetings at courses north of the border over the next three months.
If approved, Ayr will host the first meeting on June 22, followed by two meetings at Hamilton on June 24 and 28.
Racing in Britain has been suspended since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic but is set to return on Monday at Newcastle.