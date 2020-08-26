Scott Wagstaff looks forward to life with Forest Green
Forest Green have signed midfielder Scott Wagstaff on a one-year deal following his departure from AFC Wimbledon.
The 30-year-old made 72 appearances in all competitions for the Dons, scoring six goals.
Wagstaff, who has also played for Charlton, Bristol City and Gillingham, said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve last played and I’ve missed it so much. I am delighted to get this deal over the line, and I am looking forward to getting started.
“I watched the boys play Bristol Rovers on Saturday and meeting everyone there pretty much sealed the deal for me. It’s obviously exciting times for the club and hopefully we can have a good season,” he told Rovers’ website.