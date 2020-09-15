Scott Twine winner sends Newport through
Scott Twine’s first goal for Newport earned his new club a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup as the Exiles beat Cambridge 1-0 at Rodney Parade.
The Swindon loanee’s powerful strike from 18 yards finally gave the home side something to shout about from their 11th corner of the game.
Ryan Haynes curled the set-piece in from the left and, when the Cambridge defence could only clear to the edge of their area, Twine hammered the ball home on the half-volley.
Two weeks on from their 2-0 win over Swansea in the first round, Michael Flynn’s men ended Cambridge’s unbeaten start to the season and were deserving winners.
They dominated from start to finish, with 72 per cent possession and 27 shots, but could not find the finishing touch until 10 minutes to go.
Cambridge had won three out of three going into the match but failed to record a shot on target, with Tom Knowles and Adam May guilty of bad misses in the second half.