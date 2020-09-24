Scott Quigley back in action for Barrow
Barrow will have Scott Quigley available for a league game for the first time this season when Colchester visit Holker Street.
Although Quigley played in the EFL Trophy, the forward started this campaign with a three-match suspension in the league for a red card he received in the National League last season.
Matty Platt, Patrick Brough, Josh Kay and Bobby Burns have yet to play this season due to injuries but Bluebirds boss David Dunn is hoping for some positive news regarding their fitness.
The Football League newcomers are still looking for their first win of the campaign.
Colchester will be without midfielders Diaz Wright and Tom Lapslie again.
Wright, 22, missed the whole of pre-season after undergoing surgery on an old knee injury over the summer and is still recovering.
Us boss Steve Ball does not expect him to rejoin training for at least another month.
Similarly, Lapslie is also still rehabilitating from surgery on a knee injury and therefore will be absent.