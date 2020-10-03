Scott Parker: Fulham situation not as drastic as is being made out

Scott Parker believes the reaction to Fulham’s poor start to the season has been “drastic”.

The Cottagers have lost their opening three Premier League games following promotion from the Championship, conceding 10 goals, while the mood was not helped by a 3-0 loss to Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Owner Tony Khan caused a fuss following Monday’s 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa when he apologised for the performance on Twitter, something that irked Parker.

As a result a lot of attention has been on the Craven Cottage club and Parker reckons it is over the top.

“At this moment in time my focus is on the team,” he said. “What has happened has happened, I sense a narrative around us, I sense a story around us.

“We need to stay focused, what we can control is us. We need to be rational in this situation. I understand the world we live in now where this is a story and where the story is it will be pushed a little bit more.

“But at times there have been elements of our performances that I have been very impressed by. I don’t think it is as drastic as everyone makes out at this moment in time.

“I need to stay rational and the team will. I understand the challenges and if we stick together, which I know we will, and we keep working hard on a daily basis I have no doubt we will be OK.

“I am looking forward to the weekend and the rest of the season. There is a challenge here that we need to go and meet it head on.”

Nevertheless Parker is acutely aware that the sooner they get their season up and running the better, with Sunday’s visit to Wolves their next chance to do so.

“It is vitally important to try and win some games and get some points on the board,” he said. “I understand that. We are continuously working hard to try and improve things and try and get better as a team.

“This is a team in transition from the Championship to now come into this league, the players are adjusting to that and learning very quickly on the job what this league and the quality it brings really.

“I have a good group here who are working hard on the training field to get it right.”