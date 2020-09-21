Scott Arfield apologises for missed chances as Rangers drop points at Hibernian

Scott Arfield has apologised to his Rangers team-mates after blowing two goes at snatching a late win at Easter Road.

The Canada international fired Gers ahead after Alfredo Morelos cancelled out Drey Wright’s opener for Hibernian.

But Steven Gerrard’s team found themselves pegged back when Christian Doidge bulleted home a header with 19 minutes left.

There was still time for Arfield to make himself a hero as Steven Davis picked out the former Falkirk, Huddersfield and Burnley midfielder with a sublime ball over the top. But he failed to find a way past Ofir Marciano despite having two goes at beating the Hibs goalkeeper.

“I need to score, I need to score,” said the dejected 31-year-old after the 2-2 draw.

“I can’t get it out of my head.

“At least the second one has to go in. The first one is a good save but I should finish it.

“I think he just throws his body at the second one but it shouldn’t come to that.

“I have got to score it. I don’t think they had a chance after that.

“On a personal note, it is good to get a goal and get on the scoresheet but these are the chances that you need to take and we need to win these games. I apologise and we move on as quickly as possible. Was it a good save or a bad miss? It is a miss, without a doubt.”

The point in Leith takes Gers back to the top of the table but with bitter rivals Celtic only a point behind with a game in hand, the Ibrox support are already fretting eight games into a campaign that will decide the Hoops’ quest for 10 in a row.

Arfield knows the pressure is always on at Ibrox – but more so than ever this term.

He said: “It is always the same. There is emphasis on this season internally and externally, there is no getting away from that.

“The pressure is always the same. When you wear this badge, you over-think things at time. You need to take things in isolation.

“They are chances you need to score regardless of what season you are in. You need to score and win the game.

“There could be (more pressure this season), there could be, for certain people. I think everyone is aware of the situation.

“But game by game is what we have always done, this is what the manager has installed in his staff and his players.”

Marciano also pulled off a stunning stop to deny Ryan Kent just after Arfield had nudged Gers in front.

And Hibs defender Ryan Porteous paid tribute to the Israeli – who will be lining up against Scotland in next month’s Euro2020 play-off – saying: “He is brilliant. I hope he keeps up that vein of form until the international break.

“He is an international-class goalie. We have seen it time and time again at this level. He has pulled us out of a few sticky situations. To have that behind you is always going to give you some confidence.

“He made a brilliant double save today and a couple of snap saves. I am really pleased for him.”