Scott Allan sits out for Hibernian
15:54pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Scott Allan remains out of the Hibernian squad for their home Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton.
The midfielder is not playing while the club investigate a health issue.
Sean Mackie has returned to full training following a long-term absence but will not yet feature.
An unnamed Hamilton player is self-isolating and will sit out Friday’s clash at Easter Road after testing positive for coronavirus.
However, boss Brian Rice could hand former Hibs youngster Ben Stirling a debut against his old club after signing the defender this week.
Skipper Brian Easton is closing in on a return following ankle surgery but is not quite ready for action.